METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — With the 14th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins.
Hawkins is a national champion, scoring 16 points in the Huskies’ 2023 title game victory over Florida Atlantic University. The sharpshooter shot 38 percent from behind the arc in the 2022-2023 season, averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
Hawkins is 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds.
Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations will address the media in the workroom at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. WGNO will share Griffin’s remarks as soon as they are available.
