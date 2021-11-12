Pelican State Credit Union to host free workshop on holiday budgeting

BATON ROUGE, La (WNTZ) – Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a FREE virtual workshop on Tuesday,

November 16, to help get Louisiana residents financially prepared for the holiday season.

The workshop will broadcast live on Zoom, and attendees can expect to learn how to prepare their

finances for the holidays, avoiding the traps of overspending, and how to make (and stick) to a holiday

spending plan.

Planning for the Holidays and Giving Responsibly

When: Tuesday, November 16 at 7:00 pm

Where: Virtual on Zoom; RSVP here

Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Faith Jones will be hosting and answering any budgeting

questions attendees have, and everyone that attends will receive a financial holiday preparedness kit!

Each digital kit will contain material that helps attendees learn to save money and budget effectively.

Attendees can send in questions ahead of time or ask them live during the workshop. The event is

completely free and open to the public, and Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop

or ask questions. Guests can RSVP for the workshop by clicking here.

To learn more about this event and any other upcoming events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.