BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ)— Pelican State CU is excited to announce that it’s accepting entries for its 2022 Teacher Bulletin Board Contest. Teachers in Pelican’s branch parishes are invited to enter for a chance to win up to $350 cash for classroom supplies! The Teacher Bulleting The Teacher Bulletin Board contest is in its fifth year.

Educators in branch parishes are encouraged to submit a photo of their decorated bulletin board or classroom door. Winners will be determined based on how many reactions or votes each submission receives on Pelican’s official Facebook page.

“Our Teacher Bulletin Board Contest is a true representation of Pelican’s commitment to supporting the educators in its communities. Teachers provide the young minds of tomorrow the guidance they need to be the best versions of themselves possible. We’re honored to be able to give back each year to educators across Louisiana,” explained Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.

Pelican’s branch parishes are Ascension Parish, Calcasieu Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Feliciana Parish, Lafayette Parish, Livingston Parish, Orleans Parish, Ouachita Parish, Rapides Parish, St. Landry Parish St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and Terrebonne Parish. The entry period will be September 1-September 30, 2022 and the voting period will be October 3 – October 24, 2022.

Visit pelicanstatecu.com/teacher for more information and to enter the contest.

About Pelican State Credit Union

For over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers, and state office personnel. They have since grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana now serving over 60,000 members. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.com.