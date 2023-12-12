NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s former French Quarter mansion is going to auction Monday.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes an exclusive tour into the stars’ former home, before the bidding war begins.

“It is one of a kind for New Orleans,” said Head of Buyer Development at Interluxe Auctions David Lynch.

This extraordinary, 7,700 square-foot historic home at 521 Governor Nicholls St., once owned by movie stars Pitt and Jolie, can now be yours!

“The seller chose Interluxe Auctions to bring the property to auction. The seller is looking for a time certain sale. Obviously, there’s not many properties like this in New Orleans,” Lynch said.

Pitt and Jolie bought the home in 2006 to serve as a base for their “Make it Right Foundation” after Hurricane Katrina.

The home was previously for sale in 2015 and sold once the couple split in 2016 to Microsoft’s co-founder Paul Allen. Now, the current owner is putting the house up for auction with a starting bid of $1 million.

The home was built in 1828 and has a rich history, including serving as the studio for Cosimo Matassa, who recorded Fats Domino, Little Richard and Ray Charles, among many other rock-n-roll and R&B greats.

The home was carefully restored in 2017 but retains its 19th-century Parisian charm while being brought up to the latest modern standards.

Brigitte Fredy with Latter & Blum gave WGNO a tour.

The five-bedroom home offers a luxurious dining room, a living room and a master suite with a bathroom and balcony.

The property also includes a stand-alone guest house with a spiral staircase, kitchen and gym.

There are multiple balconies overlooking the French Quarter and an inner courtyard with a fountain and pool.

The auction through Interluxe Auctions is scheduled to last through Tuesday evening.

