NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On April 16, 2023, at approximately 11:06 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 6 at Hargis Road. This crash killed 42-year-old Steven Nelson of Natchitoches.

The initial investigation revealed that Nelson was walking on the eastbound shoulder when he was struck by an eastbound unknown vehicle. As a result, Nelson sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the unknown vehicle, 2016 Volvo, was later identified as 24-year-old Johnovon Goston of Natchitoches. Goston was transported to the Natchitoches Detention Center (NDC), where he submitted to a chemical test. Goston was ultimately arrested and booked at NDC for DWI 1st, felony hit and run and negligent injuring.

On April 17, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Troop E was notified that Nelson had succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities.

Latest Posts