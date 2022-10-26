BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning that a vehicle was stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. On arrival, the trooper found that a pedestrian had been hit by a pickup truck just east of the stalled vehicle.

Initial investigations show a Ram pickup struck the pedestrian then came to a stop on the inside shoulder. The pedestrian, Ryelee A. Georgeson, 20 of Denham Springs, was located on the opposite side of the eastbound lanes. Georgeson was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and results are pending.

The driver of the truck, Ben Latiolais, 26 of Arnaudville was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. He submitted a breath sample that showed he was intoxicated. Latiolais was booked into St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI first offense.

This crash remains under investigation.