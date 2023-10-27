WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2023, at 4:40 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were notified of a crash involving a train and pedestrian. The crash occurred around Plum Street in West Monroe, La.
According to authorities, the pedestrian who was struck by the train is now deceased. There are no other details available at this time and the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.
An investigation is underway.
Latest News
- Cornel West’s campaign manager says he’s leaving job
- Two workers injured installing giant ‘Catrina’ for Día de Los Muertos
- Flu season ramping up in these states, CDC map shows
- 60 House Republicans call on Speaker Mike Johnson to pass Farm Bill
- Lawsuit claims Panera’s ‘Charged Lemonade’ led to student’s death