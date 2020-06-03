Peaceful protest held in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA – Side by side, chanting and calling for the end of police brutality. People in Denham Springs said, they too are letting their voices be heard.

“In Denham Sprigs, Louisiana, we care about black people it doesn’t matter our color, we’re going to stand up and support everybody.”

Organizer Sharlecia Butler said, the group wanted to walk in solidarity with much of the country in protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“That could have been our dad, our brother, anybody. It hits close to home so why not make a change.”

Denahm Springs Mayor, Gerard Landry said, he wanted to be with the protesters tonight because he sees what is happening around the country and wants his community to know they are supported.

“We’ve been through the flood together and we’ve been through the pandemic together and now we’re going through these unfortunate events we see going on across our country. If the community is strong and loves each other like we do we’re only going to get stronger as we go forward” said Landry.

More than 200 people from all walks of life, trekked nearly 4 miles through the streets of Denham Springs saying they have one message: stand up for what you believe in.

“Be whatever you want no matter your skin color and you shouldn’t be afraid because you’re black, white, Hispanic or whatever, keep fighting.”