BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new location for area residents to secure and renew their passports will open Monday in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office announced the grand opening of its new Passport Department at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. On-site passport photographs, certified copies of Louisiana-issued birth certificates, and other civil documents needed in the passport application process will also be available.

Deputy clerks at the Passport Department will provide one-on-one customer service to each passport applicant during appointments.

“I am proud that our office is able to offer an additional service to the citizens of Bossier Parish and our surrounding area… we saw a need in the area that, if added to our office, would be a positive resource for individuals,” said Jill Sessions, the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court, in a press release.

The new Passport Department is located on the third floor of the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton, La. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

Passport applications will be sent to the U.S. Passport Agency on scheduled appointments. It will take between six and nine weeks to process routine passports.

Passport application fees are as follows:

$130 payable to the U.S. Department of State (check or money order)

$30 execution fee, payable to the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court (cash, credit card, check, or money order)

$15 if utilizing the on-site passport photo option

$60 for expedited passport fee (in addition to required fees) (passport will be processed in three to five weeks)

$18.32 fee for one to two-day delivery of passport

Passport applications will be processed through appointment only. Call the Passport Department at 318-965-2336 or email Passports@bossierclerk.com to set up a passport appointment.