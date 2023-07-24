WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Paso Fino Horse Association Combined Regional Show was held Sunday, July 23rd, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

The Paso Fino Horse Association Combined Regional Show brought a successful event hosting talents from Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

President and Southwest Region of PFHA, Michael Hoo said the show had a great turn out.

“We have partnered together to help them out, as being the largest region, and we had this show last year, and it was pretty successful. We got a pretty good turn out this year, so I think we are going to be good in the numbers.”

Paso Fino horses are prized for their smooth, natural, four-beat, and lateral ambling gait. Competitors were in many different classes and judged based on the rider’s and horses’ performances, along with different trots.

“Well, when they enter the arena, they are being judged for basically meeting the characteristics of the breed, and the execution of the gait. Their presentation, the different gaits that they do. The corto, the largo. The flat walk,” Hoo explained.

Paso Fino, or fine step, is a naturally gaited light horse breed originated from the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and other Latin American countries. Competitor Bianka Del Valle was one of the attendees.

“I just performed in a national equitation class, which is where you do a pattern, and it’s part of trying out for the US team where we will go to Puerto Rico in 2024.”

“They are the smoothest riding horses. I invite the public to go and find out where your local farms are, and go visit a farm and ride a horse. If you are here today, talk to one of the owners. They are more than friendly enough to let you ride one of their horses,” Hoo added.