(Stacker) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the lowest cost of living in Louisiana using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Evangeline Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 32,538

#29. Avoyelles Parish

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 39,880

#28. Cameron Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,650

#27. Washington Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 45,794

#26. Claiborne Parish

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 14,456

#25. Grant Parish

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 22,236

#24. Acadia Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 58,200

#23. Madison Parish

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,297

#22. Morehouse Parish

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: D

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 25,852

#21. St. Martin Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 52,222

#20. Jefferson Davis Parish

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 32,270

#19. Richland Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 20,110

#18. Concordia Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 18,989

#17. De Soto Parish

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 26,803

#16. Red River Parish

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,787

#15. Vermilion Parish

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 57,775

#14. Beauregard Parish

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 36,417

#13. East Feliciana Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,588

#12. Franklin Parish

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,964

#11. LaSalle Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,770

#10. St. Helena Parish

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,881

#9. Caldwell Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,707

#8. Sabine Parish

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 22,377

#7. Jackson Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,214

#6. Bienville Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,130

#5. Allen Parish

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 23,085

#4. West Carroll Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,959

#3. Winn Parish

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,875

#2. Union Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 21,272

#1. Catahoula Parish

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,117