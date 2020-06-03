Parents speak out after 25-year-old daughter found inside vehicle with gunshot wound to head

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Baldwin woman was found inside her vehicle over the weekend with a gunshot wound to the head.

Karlnita’s Mark was rushed to a local hospital where she later succumb to her injuries.

Now, her mother and father say they will not rest until the person who shot their daughter is caught.

Karl Marks says he doesn’t understand why this has happened.

“I don’t know what she could have done wrong. She was a good child,” Marks said.

Karlnita’s mother, Roynita Claridy says her daughter was 25-years-old and raising three children.

“She got a 6-year-old and 3-year-old. She has one child who is 11 months and looking for his mother,” Claridy stated.

She says her daughter was leaving work Friday nigh, and as normal, they were talking on the phone while she was driving home.

Claridy says her daughter mentioned a strange vehicle was following behind her.

And that’s when she says suddenly Karlnita’s cell phone went silent.

“I said get off of mute and talk to me. I didn’t hear anyhing else,” Claridy added.

She says she called her daughter backm but did not get a response.

Eventually, the family learned what happened.

Both parents say they want justice for Karlnita.

“Lady or man, you know who you are. Please, step up.”

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the case as a homicide.