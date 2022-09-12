This will be the first time the executive founder of Grand Hustle Records performs at Paragon Casino Resort

Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.

Upcoming Shows:

T.I. Takes the Stage at Paragon Casino Resort – October 22, 2022

The fall concert season is starting strong as Tip “T.I.” Harris is set to rock the stage in the Mári Showroom at Paragon Casino Resort on October 22, 2022. The Atlanta-born rapper, executive producer, actor, comedian and entrepreneur is known for top ten hit singles such as “What You Like” and “Rubber Band Man.” Tickets are on sale now, starting at $55, and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

Ultimate Fighting Series at Paragon Casino Resort – Select Saturdays Throughout the Fall Season

Fight night comes to Paragon Casino Resort! Make a wager and watch for free in The Draft Room throughout the fall and winter months. Place a bet on any sport on the day of the fight for the chance to win $500! Ask a Betfred Sportsbook cashier for details. Entrants must be present to win. The drawing will occur at the conclusion of the fight.

Casino Specials:

Fall Into Free Play Kiosk Game – Every Sunday in September

Think the fall can’t get any better? Paragon Casino Resort is giving away gift cards every Wednesday for gas and groceries this fall. Get your chance to win by earning 75 points on the promotion date, then visit a promotional kiosk between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to play and reveal your gift card prize. Prizes range from $20 – $250 gas gift cards or a grocery gift card.

Sportsman’s Paradise Drawings – September 30, 2022

When the leaves start turning from green to brown, you know hunting season is back in Central Louisiana. Make this season the best of your life and test your fortune in the Sportsman’s Paradise Drawing. Take a chance to win Free Play in the casino and outdoor prizes, including a Kawasaki Mule Pro-MX EPS. Earn daily entries based on play and earn 3X entries on Wednesdays. Drawings will be at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Paragon Casino Resort.

Food & Drink Specials:

Sunday Champagne Brunch – Sundays in September

Feel like you need a change of pace? Paragon Casino Resort is offering champagne and brunch delights every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during September. The Marketplace Buffet will have brunch specialties such as fried chicken, grits, omelets and hash browns for $19.95 per person.

Wine Wednesday – Wednesdays all September

Liven up your mid-week activities with a nice Chardonnay at Wine Wednesdays at the Atrium Bar. Bring some friends and relax with a glass of your favorite wine while enjoying a selection of appetizers. Wine is available by the glass or bottle. For more information, visit the Atrium Bar.

Thirsty Thursday – Thursdays all September

Can’t wait until the weekend? Get an early start at Club MeZazz for Thirsty Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m. DJ Fuego will be taking requests and playing your favorite party songs. $5 gets you in the door and includes a complimentary specialty drink of the night!

The Draft Room:

Football season has officially arrived! The Draft Room is here with everything you need for an exciting time with fellow fans. The Draft Room’s restaurant and bar offer fan-favorite foods, cold draft beers and multiple seating options sure to please any sports fan. Don’t miss a minute of the action on one of the 112 TVs surrounded by tables and bar seating, plus our three VIP fan caves for private gatherings. With this many options, sports fans will have everything they need this football season.

Family Fun:

When you need a day of play with the family, Paragon Casino Resort is the place to go. Take your family on a walk through the Nature Trail and marvel as the seasonal scenery changes around you. Come inside and visit the resident live alligators in the hotel lobby. Don’t forgo a dip in the indoor Quiz Quiz Pool as the temperature cools. Paragon Casino Resort offers kids – young and young at heart – amenities including Cyber Quest, our 4,000 square-foot arcade space that features more than 50 of the latest arcade games and attractions. If you are looking to catch a movie with the family, visit Paragon Cinema and watch the latest movies in Louisiana’s premier casino theater. With so much to choose from, families can enjoy themselves to the fullest at Paragon Casino Resort.

