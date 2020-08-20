Panola County, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Offices asking for information on man not seen since mid-July, reported dead

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in connection to a man who has not been seen since mid-July.

According to PCSO, the family of Forest Lavelle Anderson, 71, had received notification on social media that Anderson might have died at an unknown hospital from COVID-19.

The family is trying to determine what happened to their loved one.

Anderson is a Black male, 6′ and about 160 lbs.

Investigators say they have determined that Anderson was last seen in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, the week of July 12.

The investigators have searched through obituary notices, death records, hospital records, and records of unidentified deceased persons in East Texas and Caddo Parish, but have yet to find any confirmation of Anderson’s death.

Because Anderson was last seen in the Caddo Parish (Shreveport) area, the focus of the investigation has now shifted to that area with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office taking the lead.

Anyone with any information about Anderson is urged to contact CPSO at 318-675-2170 or Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.