Overturned 18-wheeler closes both lanes of travel on I-10 east

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches and Sabine Parish are among six parishes added to the list of those authorized for Category B for emergency protective measures ahead of Hurricane Delta, which weakened slightly to a Category 2 storm early Friday afternoon as it approached the coast of Louisiana.

Vernon, LaSalle, Grant, and Winn were also added to the list, Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a Friday afternoon briefing.