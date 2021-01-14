Overnight structure fire claims the life of an Opelousas man and his dog.

St. Landry Parish, (KLFY) Family and friends are mourning the loss of their loved on after he and his dog were killed in an overnight fire Wednesday morning.

The victims name was Richard Lane Trent.

Opelousas fire department received a call from neighbors saying Lanes home caught on fire.

Trapped in thick smoke and flames, Lane was unable to get out.

However, he was not alone, officials say his dog also died in the fire with him.

Lanes landlord Frederick Benoit says he knew lane for years, he was like family.

“I can’t say a bad thing about him. He was a good guy.”

Benoit says when he received the news about Lane’s passing, he was told Lane attempted to escape the home through the back window.

Benoit says Lane was a fighter and he knew he fought until he couldn’t anymore.”

“It saddens me because I know he he didn’t want to go that way. I know he fought to get out of there.”

Lanes mother who lives two hours away in Clinton Louisiana says police knocked on her door early that morning to break the news about her son.

She says since the day she adopted him, he’s always had a special personality.”

“Richard was a very smiley person he was very social. He had one daughter and one grand daughter. He was just an all-around good guy.”

She says she’s hurt after losing her son. However, she has enough good memories to last a lifetime.

She refuses to think negatively.”

“My daughter is upset that I’m not hysterical but that wouldn’t honor him.”