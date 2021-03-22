Over 650 vaccine providers in Louisiana will receive COVID vaccine this week

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 650 vaccine providers across Louisiana will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, these providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

The full breakdown is as follows:

251 chain pharmacies (including 116 Walmarts, 7 Sam’s Club, 75 CVS, and 21 Winn Dixie from retail pharmacy program)

158 independent pharmacies

61 hospitals

45 public health providers

39 urgent cares

37 medical practices

29 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)

11 rural health clinics (RHCs)

21 other healthcare providers

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment.

Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

Second doses

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose. If residents missed their second dose vaccination appointment they should immediately contact the provider of their first dose to schedule a new appointment.

If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. According to the CDC, you can safely receive the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose, and like the other two vaccines is 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination. We want everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID. We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be a critical tool in ultimately ending the pandemic.

Eligibility

With the latest expansion of eligibility, many, if not most, Louisiana residents are eligible. Check the list below to see if you qualify.

Eligibility by Age or Condition

People 65 and older

Dialysis patients

All pregnant people

People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) before their appointment.

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Current or former smoker

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Overweight (body mass index [BMI] of 25 or higher but less than 30)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher but less than 40)

Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Eligibility by Workforce Category

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff:

Behavioral health providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Dialysis providers and staff

Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff