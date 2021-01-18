Over 58,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses headed to Louisiana soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More COVID-19 vaccine doses are on the way to Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH says “the state will receive 29,250 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 28,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.”
Providers should expect the doses to arrive next week.
A list of providers can be found here.
If you prefer to use the phone, call 211 and ask where the closest COVID-19 provider is to your location.
These Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons ages 70 years or older
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
- Dialysis providers, staff and clients
- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients
- Dental providers and staff
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
- Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.
LDH has this message for anyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine:
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.