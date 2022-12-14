WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, Entergy Louisiana confirmed that approximately 301 Union Parish customers are without power due to the tornado storms. According to officials, 13 customers are without power as well.
- Over 300 Union Parish residents are without power due to severe weather, Entergy confirms
- ‘Keystone’ mountain pine of US West earns endangered species protections
- Reese Scores Career High 32 In LSU’s Win Over Lamar, 88-42
- GALLERY: See the damage left behind after 3 tornadoes strike Southeast Louisiana
- Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid