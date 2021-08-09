Over 10-pound baby born on side of the road in St. Martinville

MARTINVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Loreauville mother shares her wild story of giving birth to her daughter on the side of the road.

At 5:30 a.m. on August 4, 2021, Kristin Marie Cormier knew it was time to wake up her other half and two daughters to head to the hospital.

Cormier’s water broke and she said she was having hard and fast contractions early in the morning. Cormier and her significant other Chad Bourque dropped off their 10-year-old and three-year-old daughters at their grandmother’s house before rushing to the hospital, which was over an hour away.

47 minutes later, Cormier said she told Chad to pull over on the side of LeVert Road in St. Martinville.

As soon as he pulled over, Bourque got to the passenger side of the car just in time to help deliver an over 10-pound baby girl.

Etta Faye Bourque was welcomed into the world at 6:25 a.m. on August 4, at 21 inches long, weighing 10 pounds and 6 ounces.

Kristin Cormier, now a mother of four, said it was a special experience like no other.

“It was really special, it was raw in nature, a special bonding time, no one was monitoring us it was very authentic. Not only did find a new respect for the human body, but for women’s bodies and what they are capable of doing. It was magical,” said Cormier.

Her previous deliveries with her other daughters were no walk in the park, but Cormier knew she had to be in tune with her body.

“Had this been my first child I probably wouldn’t have handled it as well,” she added.

With rising COVID-19 cases she said this situation worked out in her favor. ” I didn’t want to be in labor wearing a mask.”

Mother and baby Ella were transported to the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center by ambulance and were discharged after a day and a half of being there.

Photo Courtesy: Kristin Marie Cormier

The family is as happy as can be, both mother and baby are healthy and in good spirits.

“I want to thank everyone in the community for the love and support they gave and continue to give,” said Cormier.

She said it was a remarkable experience and gives advice to mothers who are expecting.”My best advice to give is to remain calm, breath, trust your body, and enjoy the journey,” said Cormier.