WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive. Deputies reported that following a brief pursuit, 31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the Cheniere Lake Area four area of West Monroe, La.

31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose, Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Authorities described Rose as a White male. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with brown or blue pants. Deputies asked that anyone who may have seen Rose or see a person matching his description is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.