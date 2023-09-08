OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement to address threats made in any form of communication.

The Ouachita Parish School System does not condone any type of threats made in person, through social media, or any other type of online communication. When the school district is notified of such threats, we, along with local law enforcement, investigate them thoroughly and completely. Any student found to make threates to another student, school, or employee will be immediately removed from our campuses and appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken. Should criminal prosecution be appropriate, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office will work to ensure offenders are held accountable. Even if you feel you are ‘playing,’ this type of behavior in our schools is unacceptable. Our school campuses and events should be a safe place where students can engage fellow students and school staff in a learning environment free of threats and bullying.

Ouachita Parish School Board, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office