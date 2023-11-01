All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2023, a victim called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and advised deputies that 20-year-old Robert G. Sandel allegedly attempted to enter the residence with a shotgun. Upon arrival, authorities located Sandel on the back porch.

According to the affidavit, authorities discovered that Sandel possessed active warrants and he was secured in handcuffs. Authorities went on to speak with the victims inside the home and a female victim mentioned that Sandel was her ex-boyfriend and they lived together for one year until he moved out three weeks prior to the incident.

Deputies learned that Sandel allegedly arrived at the home unannounced and was trying to enter the back door. After Sandel walked to his truck, he returned to the home and attempted to enter the back door again, according to the victims.

Authorities also learned that the victims heard a shotgun being “racked” on the back porch during the incident and that Sandel allegedly tried to enter the door and a window several times.

According to deputies, they spoke with Sandel and he allegedly advised that he was staying at the home and the electricity bill was in his name. When he arrived at the home, he realized the male victim was inside the residence. Sandel allegedly admitted that he attempted to enter the home; however, he denied possessing a shotgun.

Despite Sandel allegedly denying that he possessed a firearm, deputies observed a shotgun and a pocket knife in Sandel’s vehicle. According to the affidavit, Sandel suspected that the victims were in an intimate relationship together. Sandel was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault Child Endangerment.