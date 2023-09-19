OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early this morning, around 8:30 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Finks Hideaway Road in Monroe.
The investigation shows that the vehicle crashed into a deep ditch near the intersection of Old Sterlington Road. The driver, Freddie Cascio, later passed away while undergoing treatment for his injuries at the hospital.
Latest News
- Biden: US seeks to keep China relationship from tipping into conflict
- Biden marks dark shadow of Ukraine war over UN General Assembly
- Trump wrote aide’s to-do lists on backs of classified docs: report
- Watch: Man breaks into L.A. home being fumigated
- Boebert breaks it off with ‘Beetlejuice’ date after headlines over her behavior at performance