OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 6, 2023, around 12:30 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal accident on the 100 block of Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe. According to deputies, all three occupants of the vehicle were found deceased.

According to reports, the vehicle was south bond on Ole Highway 15 when the driver apparently lost control and struck a tree. The crash is under investigation and the identity of the three victims is not being released at the time pending notification of family.

Latest Posts