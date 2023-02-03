MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the U. S. Department of Transportation announced $800 million in grant awards for over 500 safety projects across the country, aimed at improving roads and creating safer streets to reduce traffic fatalities for all users. As part of the grant, the Ouachita Council of Governments received approximately $319,680.

The Ouachita Council of Governments confirmed with NBC 10 that its project will result in a publicly available Action Plan that will incorporate data analysis of existing conditions and historical trends, providing a baseline level of crashes involving serious injuries and fatalities. The project will also identify a comprehensive set of projects and strategies to address systemic and safety needs seeking to meet the future goal of reducing roadway fatalities and serious injuries and aligning with the National Roadway Safety Strategy.