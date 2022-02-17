GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards and Origin Materials announced a multi-million dollar investment for a manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish.

“They are the only company to use renewable wood fibers and uses carbon-negative materials… It’s a trillion-dollar industry, you can find it in cars, clothes, and packing materials and all kinds of stuff,” said Origin Materials Co-CEO Rich Reily.

The carbon-negative mission aligns with the state’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Origin Materials is a carbon-negative materials company committed to leading the global transition to sustainable materials. They plan to invest at least $750 million to develop a biomass manufacturing facility that will result in over 1,000 new jobs.

“I hope the company reaches out to the community colleges and talk to the recent graduates,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

It’s estimated that the jobs will create 200 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $99,100 plus benefits. According to the Louisiana Economic Development, they estimate an additional 857 indirect jobs will result in Louisiana’s Capital Region. The company estimates 500 construction jobs will result at the peak of development for the new facility.

According to Origin Materials, the project is estimated to break ground by next year. They are hopeful that the project will be fully completed and operational by 2025.