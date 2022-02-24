OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing mother and her daughter. Krystal Hebron, 29 of West Monroe is described as a White female, 5’6″ tall and 150 pounds.

According to police, they believe her 2-year-old daughter Diamond Hebron is with her. Family members have not heard from Krystal in several days.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Krystal Hebron and/or daughter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.