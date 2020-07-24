Opelousas police search for shooting suspect

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Saturday.

Police are searching for Xavier Carr. They say he is a suspect in the shooting that happened near Lincoln and Redmond. One person was injured in that shooting. The suspect is wanted for eight counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Carr contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.