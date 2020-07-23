Opelousas mother wants justice after drive-by shooting

A mother in Opelousas is speaking out after her home was sprayed with bullets in a recent drive-by shooting. It happened early Tuesday morning in the 600 block of East Street. Police say they have identified a juvenile suspect, but he is not in custody.

Niquita Bradley says she wasn’t home when the suspect drove by and opened fire, but three of her kids were.

“My middle child wouldn’t have woken my oldest child up. to get down. He slapped him out of his sleep. Good thing he reacted and just got down. and my baby boy where he sleep at in the front room. Good thing he ran to his brothers room because he would’ve caught a bullet too,” said Bradley.

Opelousas Police say 6 to 7 shots were fired. There are bullet holes in the living room, bedrooms, and bathroom. There’s even a bullet hole in a pillow on the bed where Bradley’s daughter and granddaughter stay. Luckily, they weren’t a home at the time of the shooting.

“I don’t know if they were shooting to kill or what. but my grandbaby and my daughter would’ve caught a bullet straight to the head,” said Bradley.

Police Chief Martin McClenden says they have a big problem now in Opelousas with young people with guns getting into disagreements, and being involved in shootings. Then, going to social media to brag about it. He says the gun violence must stop.

“One of the first things I’d like to say to those young people, we know who you are. We have access to what you’re doing on social media. We know what they’re doing. We’re coming for them,” said McClenden. “It’s just a matter of time before we knock at that door to arrest them.”

The juvenile suspect faces charges of attempted second degree murder when caught.