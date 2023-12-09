NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Fighting Tigers are the 2023 Division II Non-Select state football champions, after defeating Acadiana rival Cecilia 26-13 in the Caesars Superdome on Friday.
Opelousas jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead and never looked back, in a game that avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs, 25-22 on Oct. 20.
The state football championship is the first in Opelousas school history.
Tune in to KLFY News 10 for complete coverage.
Latest posts
- A classic scene from ‘Elf’ was almost scrapped at the request of Macy’s, according to the director
- Real or artificial? How to choose the most sustainable Christmas tree, no matter what it’s made of
- Catholic BR beats Acadiana 55-31 in Division 1 Select State Football Championship
- Opelousas defeats Cecilia, 26-13, for first-ever football state championship
- 5 takeaways on McCarthy’s exit from Congress