Opelousas city council votes to terminate OPD officer under investigation for alleged beating of teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police Officer Tyron Andrepont is now terminated, almost nine months after an act of alleged police brutality.

The former sergeant is accused of five felony malfeasance charges for excessive force against a Jonah Coleman Junior (21).

Video evidence was pivotal to the aldermen’s decision. Not only the video of the Oct. 30, 2019 incident but recordings throughout Andrepont’s 17 years career with OPD.

Aldermen viewed the video during an executive session. Chief Martin McLendon said each chosen clip is a testament to his character.

“At a moment’s notice, he’d go from being a normal person to just actually going straight to use of force. There was nothing in between,” explained McLendon.

According to former Sergeant Tyron Andrepont’s chief, the video of the Opelousas Police officer’s made one thing clear.

“It should be easy for anyone to conclude that what he (Andrepont) did was excessive use of force, and he should never be able to wear a uniform again because of that,” concluded McLendon.

The Chief of Opelousas’ Police Department initiated the investigation when he saw the video the first time November 4, 2019, and he recommended Andrepont’s termination after viewing it Monday.

The Opelousas board of aldermen removed the public while viewing video from Andrepont’s 17 years wearing the Opelousas Police badge.

“It’s not something we want to be part of the city of Opelousas,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said of the Andrepont’s unanimous termination. “I can assure you from many conversations I’ve had with the chief on this. This is not what he was elected to do, but it’s part of the territory.”

The video is described as Andrepont beating and choking Jonah Coleman who was already was already handcuffed. It was not body camera footage because McLendon revealed Andrepont’s body camera was turned off.

Coleman previously told News 10 the beating which happened while he was receiving treatment at Opelousas General Hospital came as a surprise and still causes him nightmares.

In reaction to the Andrepont’s termination, Coleman’s attorney, Daryl Washingon said, “If you do wrong, you have to pay the price. Tyron Andrepont’s days in Opelousas have come to an end until his criminal trial.”

Chief McLendon is glad to turn now his attention to the gun violence in Opelousas, but will always remind his officers they are accountable for their actions.

“We expect our citizens to abide by the law,” McLendon concluded. “Our citizens should do no less than that.”

Neither Andrepont nor his attorney attended the hearing Monday. He is currently out on bond after his arrest in June.

The former officer has 15 days to appeal his termination to the Police and Fire Civil Service Board.

Last week, Chief McLendon sent a letter to the Louisiana Post-Certification Board to have Andrepont’s credentials stripped, which would also happen if he’s convicted of his malfeasance charges.