OPD: Man charged with hate crime for threatening to cause violence at casino

A man is accused of making threats of violence against white people, after being denied entry to a casino in St. Landry Parish.

Larry Gary, 34, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested by Opelousas Police on Wednesday. Police say the suspect was attempting to enter the casino on Tuesday night. He was denied entry because of a faulty magnetic strip on the back of his driver’s license. Police say Gary became irate and started to threaten violence. “He made statements that he would be coming back to the casino and shooting it up, especially white people”, said Detective Mike Hidal. Hidal says he also told people he had $100,000 in his vehicle and he would pay people to start a riot and help him burn the place down.

Gary was a jockey and trainer at the horse racing track.

He is being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail.