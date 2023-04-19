BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 80 LSU athletes with NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals now have an official website for fans to purchase licensed NIL merchandise.

According to a release, the site, Tigers NIL Store launched Tuesday, April 18 and is powered by Campus Ink. The store is among other NIL networks for universities such as Purdue, Penn State, Duke, Iowa State, and many more.

The store features merchandise where fans can shop confidently to support their favorite athletes from all sports, men’s and women’s. All apparel has been licensed by LSU.

Latest Posts