One victim in serious condition after shooting overnight in Opelousas

State News
Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one victim in serious condition.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Hall and Ferns Streets around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim was transported to a local hospital.

Major Mark Guidry says the victim was unable to give any information on a suspect before being taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or send a tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story