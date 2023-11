MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 5:15 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were in an officer-involved shooting on Ray Drive in Monroe, La. According to authorities, one person was pronounced deceased and their identity will not be released at this time.

Deputies were not injured during the incident. An investigation is underway by the North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit.

No further details are available at this time.