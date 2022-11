RAMAH, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers will be coming across heavier than normal congestion on I-10 East after DOTD crews found a pothole on the Whiskey Bay Bridge.

The eastbound right lane on the interstate east of Butte La Rose is closed for repairs, according to Louisiana State Police.

“Crews are on the scene working diligently to make the proper repair and return the flow of traffic normal,” said State Police.