“On Par with the President,” New LSU president speaks with members of school community about their journey to success

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU President William Tate IV has been in the position for less than one month.

In that time, President Tate has addressed changes on campus.

The new president is keeping busy with the creation of the “On Par with the President” podcast.

President Tate shared during the podcast with LSU track star JuVaughn Harrison that he loves to play golf.

The “On Par with the President” podcast is available at Spotify and Soundcloud.

