The New Orleans Gumbo Queen

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – No street is better known than Bourbon Street.

And at Royal Sonesta New Orleans, nobody is better in the hotel’s main kitchen than Latrelle Selestan.

Every day, Latrell is smack dab in the middle of the recipe she’s been simmering on and cooking to completion, all her life.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that it’s her gumbo.

Really good gumbo.

She’s so good at making it and making 60 gallons at a time of it, she’s the best.

In the city famous for serving gumbo better than anybody anywhere, Latrelle Selestan’s gumbo is absolutely and agreeably award-winning.

Bill Wood discovers and asks, “you’ve won the coveted Silver Gumbo Bowl, how many times?”

Latrelle Selestan says, “five.”

She’s a scientist at the stove.

Every ingredient added, like Einstein developing his theory of relativity.

Latrelle has her own theory, relative to every spoonful she serves.

Bill Wood asks, “I know it’s a secret, but what’s your secret?”

Latrelle started her culinary career 20 years ago as a dishwasher at Desire Oyster Bar in the front of Royal Sonesta.

Now she’s really cleaning up.

She’s the best on Bourbon Street.

And the New Orlean Gumbo Queen.

