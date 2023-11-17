PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported a crude oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Plaquemines Parish on Friday, Nov. 17.

According to the Coast Guard, an aircrew with Main Pass Oil Gathering confirmed the spill near the company’s pipeline system on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office started a Unified Command to respond to the spill.

Officials say the Unified Command is also coordinating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Forefront Emergency Management and other agencies to ensure public safety.

There have been no reports of injuries or shoreline impacts, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation. All mariners are encouraged to report their observations to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504)-365-2200.

