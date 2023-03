MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 16, 2023, officials announced at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce event that Amtrak will be running through Monroe, La. within two years. It was also announced that within four years, there will be two round trips spanning from Mederian, Miss. to Dallas, Texas passing through Monroe, La.

Amtrak is actively applying for full funding and grants for this project.