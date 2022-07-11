BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone battling a ‘case of the Monday’s’ this July 11 may want to add some cheer to their day by commemorating a quirky holiday.

Monday, July 11 is officially known as National Blueberry Muffin Day and those who choose to celebrate it can do so by either snagging one of the soft and buttery sweets from their favorite bakery or preparing a few at home.

Though some would argue blueberry muffins are little more than an excuse to eat cake for breakfast, a case can also be made in support of the many health benefits that come with adding blueberries to one’s diet.

WebMD says blueberries, “are rich in vitamin K, which plays an important role in promoting heart health. The vitamin is also important to bone health and blood clotting.”

One study performed by Harvard researchers adds that, “eating blueberries can lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes; that eating foods high in anthocyanins (mostly blueberries and strawberries) can help people keep weight off; and that berry consumption can reduce the risk of heart attack and boost learning and memory.”

So, while the flour, sugar, and butter found in a muffin may not be the best for the waistline, the blueberries do have a good bit of nutritional value.

If you’d like to try your hand at baking the tasty treat, a recipe from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is found below:

Ingredients

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

2 egg

1/2 cup milk, low-fat

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Grease the muffin pans.

3. In a large mixing bowl, stir the oil and sugar until creamy.

4. Add eggs, milk and vanilla. Mix until blended.

5. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

6. Add the flour mix to the oil and sugar in the large bowl. Stir together.

7. Stir the blueberries into the batter.

8. Fill each muffin cup 2/3 full with batter.

9. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.