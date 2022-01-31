GRETNA, La. (BRPROUD) – A nurse was hit while doing their job at the Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus.

The reported attack took place on Friday, January 28 and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

JPSO is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect seen in the picture below:

Image courtesy of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Deputies found that the victim had been knocked unconscious and injured, and the suspect was no longer present at the scene.”

Ochsner Health is releasing this statement about the alleged assault:

“The morning of January 28, a nurse working in our ICU at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus was attacked by a member of a patient’s family. Ochsner security and local law enforcement responded immediately.

There is nothing more important to us than the safety and security of our employees and our patients. Workplace violence in any form – physical, verbal, non-verbal or emotional – is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate this behavior.

Workplace violence against healthcare workers has been escalating throughout the pandemic and has reached a point that legislation needs to be considered to make this violence a felony. This consideration under review by a Louisiana task force comes as U.S. hospitals grapple with an increase in disruptive or violent incidents in hospitals — many involving hostile visitors – adding further stress to the healthcare workplace.

We are working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on a thorough investigation. We will press charges against the assailant to the full extent of the law. Any questions on the investigation or suspect should be directed to JPSO.

We would like to thank our employees who acted swiftly in a challenging and stressful situation and started emergency protocols. Ochsner has dispatched additional security officers and police detail across the health system, and we are focused on providing counseling services and additional support to our employees during this time.”

— Warner Thomas, President & CEO, Ochsner Health

The Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus is located at 2500 Belle Chasse Hwy.

JSPO is searching for a motive in this case.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the JPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.