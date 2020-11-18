NPSO: Valant effort by multiple agencies rescue hunter injured in remote area

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With teamwork from first responders in Natchitoches Parish along with agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries a hunter is on his way to recovery after falling from his deer stand Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, along with the City of Natchitoches Fire Department’s all-terrain vehicle ambulance responded to reports of an hunter who fell off his deer stand in a remote area off Louisiana Highway 487 near Marthaville, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMTs arrived, they were taken to the scene where they were able to access and stabilize the victim.

With the victim stabilized, the all-terrain vehicle ambulance was mobilized into the woods for approximately one-half mile in order to extract the victim and bring him to the EMS ground unit waiting in the area.

When the transfer to the ground unit was complete, the hunter was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport with injuries deemed to be non-life-threatening.