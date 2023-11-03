Welsh, LA – The Notre Dame Pios entered week 10 needing one win for the District 5-2A Championship.

The team standing in their way, the Welsh Greyhounds, who came into the game 7-2, and 4-0 in district play.

Both teams are headed for the playoffs, but only one would carry the district champ title into those playoffs.

Notre Dame scored first on a 3 yard Jackson Casanova run up the middle. It was his 2nd offensive touchdown of the season.

On the second Pio touchdown, Quarterback Parker Faust scrambled 25 yards for a touchdown, to put ND up 16-0.

Faust would complete TD passes to Hayden Johnson, Leyton Faul, and Jacob Trahan, as Notre Dame goes on to win 44-0 over the Greyhounds.

It’s the 2nd consecutive district title for the Pios, and win #399 for Hall of Fame Head Coach Lewis “Louie” Cook.

The Pios are projected to be an 8 or 9 seed in the upcoming Division III playoffs, which will be officially announced on Sunday at 11AM.

Other scores from Thursday’s Week 10 Action include:

Acadiana over Barbe 57-6

NISH over Lafayette 33-22

Sulphur over Comeaux 35-22

Cecilia beat Iowa, 55-35

