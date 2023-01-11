HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Friday was a special day for Christopher A. Lanclos, a Hammond Nursing Home resident who has dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer his entire life. And with the help of Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Lanclos’ dream has come true.

Last week, the sheriff made a visit to the nursing home with a handful of his deputies to commemorate Lanclos, 57, being named an Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy.

HNH owners Marcus and Michelle Naquin say Lanclos’ dream of law enforcement was inspired by watching his father serve as an officer for the Broussard City Police Department. The 57-year-old even designed a custom wheelchair with a gold badge embroidered with “HNH Sheriff’s Deputy.”

Sheriff Edwards celebrated the naming of his newest deputy with a ceremony swearing Lanclos in and of course, a ridealong in a sheriff’s patrol unit. Watch the heartwarming video in the player above.

“When I learned of Chris’s love and desire to be in law enforcement, it was the least we could do,” Edwards said in a Facebook post. “We are honored and humbled to make this possible for Christopher.”

“This moment created so much joy for Chris and our entire HNH family. Now that he’s officially an honorary sheriff’s deputy, we will all have to be on our best behavior,” says Michelle with a big smile on her face. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

Not a dry eye, indeed.