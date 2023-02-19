WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Blue Star Mothers of America, a national group made up of parents and family of military members, celebrated the tenth year anniversary of its Northeast Louisiana chapter on February 18, 2023. West Monroe, LA., Mayor Staci Mitchell also has officially declared February 18 as Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Day. We spoke to some members about what this group means to them.

Jennifer Daniel, whose son joined the United States Navy in 2021, said, “This group is is helpful because they’ve already been through it. there are some of them, you know, who still have family that’s in the military but some of them They’ve already been through it so they they’re there to support me, help me answer my questions.”

Michelle Bell, mother of a Marine, encouraged military parents to get involved with the group.

“I would encourage all folks out there moms, dads, if you have a son or daughter that’s in the military, you’d be welcome to join us, we’d be glad to have you.”