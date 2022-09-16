SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A Mandeville woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree, Louisiana State Police said on Thursday (Sept. 15).

According to LSP Troop L, the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday when 53-year-old Michelle Gallien was traveling west on I-12 near US Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish.

For reasons still under investigation, Troopers say Gallien’s GMC Acadia veered off the right side of the roadway, then traveled down a grass embankment. The car then came to a stop after striking a tree.

Although she was wearing a seatbelt during the collision, Gallien sustained severe injuries that ultimately cost her her life. She was transported to an area hospital where the later died.

Police have not determined if toxicology or impairment were contributing factors in the incident. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.