CROWVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents in Crowville, Louisiana, are dealing with discolored water after ringing in the new year.

Residents say that this is something that has happened for years, and that they have grown used to it. They are supplied by North Franklin Water Works.

Richard Och, a resident of Crowville, was changing a filter outside of a home that was revealed to be black in color. He says that the water looks to be a “dark brown, almost black sludge.”

Several businesses in the community and other residents also have filters so that they can serve customers and have access to clean water.

The community hopes to see this issue resolved and are holding out hope.