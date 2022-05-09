NEW ORLEANS — The search is on for the third suspect in the theft of a cemetery chair. According to the NOPD, two people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

The chair, listed as a historic monument, was taken from Old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama.

On April 6, NOPD detectives received a request from Alabama’s Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in recovering the concrete chair, valued at $500,000.

During the investigation, detectives received a tip that the chair was near the intersection of Feliciana and North Galvez Streets, in New Orleans.

On April 8, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department found and recovered the chair – seemingly undamaged. The chair was taken into police custody and will be released to its owners.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that Jason Warnick (arrested), Kathryn Diionno (arrested), and Stanley Pate (wanted) are linked to the theft of the chair and are facing possession of stolen property charges in New Orleans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.